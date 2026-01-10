Saatvik Green Energy bags Rs 14-cr solar module order

Saatvik Green Energy announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 13.80 crore from a renowned independent power producer/EPC player for the supply of solar PV modules.

The order is scheduled to be executed by February 2026.

Saatvik Green Energy is an integrated solar energy solutions provider engaged in manufacturing high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules and offering EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects.

The companys net profit rose 36% year-on-year to Rs 83.24 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 61.20 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 61.6% YoY to Rs 768.03 crore from Rs 475.30 crore in Q2 FY25.