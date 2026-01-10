Board of NIIT Learning Systems approves acquisition of US-based Sweetrush Inc.

At meeting held on 09 January 2026

The board of NIIT Learning Systems at its meeting which was held on 09 January 2026, has approved the investment by NIIT (USA), Inc., a wholly owned overseas subsidiary of the Company, by way of acquisition of 100% equity stake in Sweetrush, Inc.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Francisco, USA, SweetRush is a leader in strategic training interventions and high-end custom learning solutions for Fortune 1000 enterprises and professional associations.

The transaction is part of NIIT MTS' stated strategy to drive growth through investments for building new capabilities, geographic expansion and penetrating attractive customer segments.