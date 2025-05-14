Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's major ports register an impressive annual growth rate of 4.3% in cargo handling for FY25

In FY 2024-25, major ports registered an impressive annual growth rate of 4.3% in cargo handling, increasing from 819 million tonnes in FY 2023-24 to 855 million tonnes in FY 2024-25. This growth highlights the resilience and capacity of Major Ports in accommodating rising trade volumes, the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways showed. The increase in traffic was driven by higher container throughput (10%), fertilizer cargo handling (13%), POL cargo handling (3%), and handling of miscellaneous commodities (31%) compared to the previous fiscal year, according to the statement. There are 12 major ports, wholly owned by the Government of India and governed by the provisions of the Major Port Authorities Act, 2021.

