Standard Glass edges higher after forging strategic partnership with Japan's AGI Group

Standard Glass Lining Technology (SGLTL) advanced 3.76% to Rs 158.65 after the company said that it has formed a strategic partnership with Japan's AGI Group to launch world's first glass-lined shell and tube heat exchangers in India.

AGI is a global leader in advanced glass-engineered systems, offering solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and chemical sectors. Its sister company, GL HAKKO, focuses on high-quality glass-lined reactor and heat exchanger technologies.

The collaboration would grant the company an exclusive 20-year license to assemble and market GL HAKKOs world-class glass-lined shell and tube heat exchangers in India.

Indias pharmaceutical and chemical industries have long relied on graphite heat exchangers. In contrast, glass-lined shell and tube heat exchangers deliver superior durability, corrosion resistance, and process safety, representing a game-changing upgrade for critical process applications.

The latent Indian market alone is estimated to be about Rs 2,000 crore at current estimated sales price of this product, while the global opportunity estimates exceed $2 billion. Standard Glass has already secured 150 advance orders ahead of domestic production.

Nageswara Rao Kandula, managing director of SGLTL, said: We are deeply honoured to partner with AGI and GL HAKKO, a group with a legacy spanning over 75 years in glass technology. Until now, this highly specialized equipment was entirely imported. We are now proud to become the first and only manufacturer of this advanced product in India.

Manufacturing of this product in India is estimated to commence by Q4 FY26 at our upcoming world-class, highly mechanised facility, with an initial estimated capacity of about 200 units per month.

In a parallel initiative, SGLTL has also signed an exclusive agreement with GL HAKKO to produce conductivity glass-lined reactorsa first for India.

Standard Glass Lining Technology is an integrated manufacturer of high-end pharmaceutical and chemical process equipment. With an innovation-driven approach, the company offers everything from standalone equipment to turnkey projects.

