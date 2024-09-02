India's manufacturing sector continues strong expansion with 57.5 PMI in August

India's manufacturing sector continued to expand strongly in August, though the pace of growth eased somewhat amid softer rises in new orders and output, survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 57.5 in August from 58.1 in July. Nonetheless, a score above 50.0 indicates expansion.

New orders grew at the slowest pace in seven months in August amid competitive conditions. The overall growth was attributed to the increase in advertising, brand recognition, and healthy demand trends. New export orders also increased at a weaker rate.

