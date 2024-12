Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest monthly update that during October 2024, services exports at US$ 34.3 billion witnessed a robust growth of 22.3 per cent (y-o-y) while services imports rose by 27.9 per cent (y-o-y) to US$ 17.2 billion. Net services export earnings increased by 17.2 per cent (y-o-y) to an all-time high of US$ 17.1 billion during the month.

