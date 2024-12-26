VIP Clothing launches branded handkerchiefs under its accessories division

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
VIP Clothing announced the launch of its first-ever range of branded handkerchiefs under its accessories division. This move marks a significant step in the company's continued effort to transform traditionally unorganized categories into branded essentials. In addition to handkerchiefs, VIP is reinforcing its commitment to the footwear segment, with a special focus on its highly successful line of semi-premium socks.

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

