VIP Clothing launches branded handkerchiefs under its accessories division

VIP Clothing announced the launch of its first-ever range of branded handkerchiefs under its accessories division. This move marks a significant step in the company's continued effort to transform traditionally unorganized categories into branded essentials. In addition to handkerchiefs, VIP is reinforcing its commitment to the footwear segment, with a special focus on its highly successful line of semi-premium socks.
