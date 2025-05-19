India's oilmeal export slides 13% in last six months

The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) has come up with the export data for export of oilmeals for the month of April, 2025 and has provisionally reported them at 465,863 tons compared to 465,156 tons in April 2024, up marginally. India harvested the record crop of soybean in kharif season and rape-mustard in rabi season which encouraged higher crushing and increased availability of meal, however export demand is lacking due to disparity in international market. The total export from Nov.24 to Apr.25 (6 months) indicates the export of soybean meal decreased to 13.35 lakh tons from 16.58 lakh tons while rapeseed meal is also down to 9.11 lakh tons from 9.30 lakh tons. Total export of oilmeals came in at 2420033 tons in last six months, down around 13% on year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News