Kaya Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Zodiac Energy Ltd, Banco Products (India) Ltd, Foods & Inns Ltd and BLS E-Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 May 2025.

Kaya Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 343.2 at 19-May-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1726 shares in the past one month.

Zodiac Energy Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 531.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 74786 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12270 shares in the past one month.

Banco Products (India) Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 495.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31253 shares in the past one month.

Foods & Inns Ltd exploded 17.27% to Rs 109.61. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19919 shares in the past one month.

BLS E-Services Ltd rose 14.78% to Rs 205.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54351 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 19 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

