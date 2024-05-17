Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 39.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 39.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.84% to Rs 4345.00 crore

Net profit of Tube Investments of India declined 39.21% to Rs 189.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 311.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.84% to Rs 4345.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3656.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.66% to Rs 1200.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 955.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 16334.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14430.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4345.003656.28 19 16334.9214430.95 13 OPM %10.3813.38 -11.9312.94 - PBDT519.47524.53 -1 2148.241968.81 9 PBT400.94400.05 0 1682.751572.88 7 NP189.53311.78 -39 1200.69955.52 26

