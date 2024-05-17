Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit rises 63.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit rises 63.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 137.72% to Rs 48.02 crore

Net profit of Nomura Capital India Pvt rose 63.88% to Rs 22.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 137.72% to Rs 48.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 117.17% to Rs 61.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 105.82% to Rs 133.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales48.0220.20 138 133.6864.95 106 OPM %87.3890.59 -80.0358.98 - PBDT30.1418.35 64 83.3338.95 114 PBT29.9218.13 65 82.4938.10 117 NP22.3713.65 64 61.4628.30 117

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit declines 11.72% in the December 2023 quarter

Financials stocks rise

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Axis Bank, Escorts Kubota, Entero Healthcare Solutions in action

Financials shares gain

Simplex Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 39.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Nava consolidated net profit declines 16.41% in the March 2024 quarter

UPL consolidated net profit declines 94.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Moneymart Securities Pvt standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story