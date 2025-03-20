Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's steel consumption sees double digit growth, cement production at 15-month high

India's steel consumption sees double digit growth, cement production at 15-month high

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:57 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), stated in its monthly update that Among the high frequency indicators of industrial activity, growth in port traffic accelerated in February 2025, driven by higher growth in other miscellaneous cargo and containerized cargo. In the construction sector, steel consumption growth accelerated to 11.2 per cent (y-o-y) in February while the cement production levels reached a 15-month high, growing by 14.5 per cent in January.

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

