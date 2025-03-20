Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Shakti Pumps (India) approves change in directorate

Board of Shakti Pumps (India) approves change in directorate

Image
Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 20 March 2025

The Board of Shakti Pumps (India) at its meeting held on 20 March 2025 has approved the appointment of Vandana Bhagavatula (DIN: 08352752) as an Additional cum Non-Executive Woman Independent Director of the Company. The Board took note of completion of tenure of Nishtha Neema (DIN: 01743710) from the post of Woman Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 22 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HUDCO appoints Tekkam Sridhar as Senior Executive Director

R R Kabel allots 4,448 equity shares under ESOP

Insolation Energy receives LoI for solar power projects of 38.3 MW

GRSE signs MoU with PWD (Roads & Bridges), Nagaland

IREDA receives IT refund of Rs 24.48 cr

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story