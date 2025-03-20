Board of Shakti Pumps (India) approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 20 March 2025

The Board of Shakti Pumps (India) at its meeting held on 20 March 2025 has approved the appointment of Vandana Bhagavatula (DIN: 08352752) as an Additional cum Non-Executive Woman Independent Director of the Company. The Board took note of completion of tenure of Nishtha Neema (DIN: 01743710) from the post of Woman Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 22 March 2025.

