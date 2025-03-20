Indian economy's resilience evident in the robust performance of the agriculture sector and improving consumption: RBI Bulletin

According to RBIs March bulletin, the resilience of the global economy is being tested by escalating trade tensions and a heightened wave of uncertainty around the scope, timing, and intensity of tariffs. While engendering heightened volatility in global financial markets, these have also caused apprehensions about the slowdown in global growth. Amidst these challenges, the Indian economy continues to demonstrate resilience as evident in the robust performance of the agriculture sector and improving consumption. The reverberations of a tumultuous external environment, however, are being reflected in sustained foreign portfolio outflows. Indias macroeconomic strength to face these challenges is bolstered by a decline in headline CPI inflation to a seven-month low of 3.6 per cent in February 2025 on account of a further correction in food prices.

