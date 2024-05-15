Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Total Exports Up 6.88% On Year In April 2024, Imports Jump Around 13%

Indias total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April 2024 is estimated to be USD 64.56 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 6.88 per cent over April 2023. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April 2024 is estimated to be USD 71.07 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 12.78 per cent over April 2023. Merchandise exports in April 2024 were USD 34.99 Billion, as compared to USD 34.62 Billion in April 2023. Merchandise imports in April 2024 were USD 54.09 Billion, as compared to USD 49.06 Billion in April 2023. India's merchandise trade deficit widened to $19.1 billion in April.

