Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premco Global standalone net profit declines 59.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Premco Global standalone net profit declines 59.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.24% to Rs 16.56 crore

Net profit of Premco Global declined 59.93% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.24% to Rs 16.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.64% to Rs 5.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.20% to Rs 63.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.5616.60 0 63.6370.86 -10 OPM %8.4523.86 -10.1817.20 - PBDT2.044.22 -52 9.6713.82 -30 PBT1.403.48 -60 7.2111.15 -35 NP1.072.67 -60 5.858.95 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 53.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Accelya Solutions India standalone net profit declines 79.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Rajnish Retail standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 12.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Credit Corporation standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit rises 18.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Ganges Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 212.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kisan Mouldings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 89.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story