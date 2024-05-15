Premco Global standalone net profit declines 59.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.24% to Rs 16.56 crore

Net profit of Premco Global declined 59.93% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.24% to Rs 16.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.64% to Rs 5.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.20% to Rs 63.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

16.5616.6063.6370.868.4523.8610.1817.202.044.229.6713.821.403.487.2111.151.072.675.858.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News