Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 8.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.61% to Rs 194.12 crore

Net profit of Cantabil Retail India rose 8.71% to Rs 18.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.61% to Rs 194.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 173.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.47% to Rs 62.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 616.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 552.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

194.12173.92616.49552.7922.6324.1726.4029.7937.6535.64137.65142.8320.3121.9675.3089.2818.3516.8862.2267.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News