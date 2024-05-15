Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 8.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 8.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.61% to Rs 194.12 crore

Net profit of Cantabil Retail India rose 8.71% to Rs 18.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.61% to Rs 194.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 173.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.47% to Rs 62.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 616.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 552.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales194.12173.92 12 616.49552.79 12 OPM %22.6324.17 -26.4029.79 - PBDT37.6535.64 6 137.65142.83 -4 PBT20.3121.96 -8 75.3089.28 -16 NP18.3516.88 9 62.2267.24 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit declines 10.58% in the December 2023 quarter

L&amp;T, HCL Tech, Paytm, Cantabil Retail in action

Barometers extend gains, metal shares shine

BPL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rajnish Retail standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Step Two Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Premco Global standalone net profit declines 59.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Credit Corporation standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit rises 18.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Ganges Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story