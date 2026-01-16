Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's unemployment rate remains stable at 4.8% in December

India's unemployment rate remains stable at 4.8% in December

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Indias unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above remained largely stable in December, estimated at 4.8 per cent compared to 4.7 per cent recorded in November 2025. According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementations monthly labour force and unemployment data, the rural unemployment rate remained stagnant at 3.9 per cent. Among rural males aged 15 years and above, the unemployment rate remained low and stable at 4.1 per cent in December last year. The urban female unemployment rate moderated to 9.1 per cent last month, compared to 9.3 per cent in November 2025. The overall Labour Force Participation Rate among persons aged 15 years and above also showed an upward trend at 56.1 per cent in the last month, compared to 55.8 per cent in November 2025. In rural areas, the Labour Force Participation Rate was estimated as 59 percent in December 2025, as compared to 58.6 percent in November last year. The overall Worker Population Ratio for persons of age 15 years and above rose marginally to its yearly peak of 53.4 per cent last month.

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

