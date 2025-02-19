Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's unemployment rate stays at 6.4% in December quarter of 2024

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The unemployment rate in India for people aged 15 years and above in urban areas dropped to 6.4% in the October-December quarter of 2024, according to the National Sample Survey Survey (NSSO). This was unchanged on a quarterly basis. Among males, the unemployment rate in urban areas was flat at 5.8% in October-December 2024 as compared to the rate of the same quarter a year ago. The rate was 5.7% in July-September, 2024. The unemployment rate among females (aged 15 years and above) in urban areas dropped to 8.1% in October-December 2024 from 8.6% in the same quarter a year ago. The rate was 8.4% in July-September 2024.

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

