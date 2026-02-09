India shows improved performance in Network Readiness Index 2025

Ministry of Communications has stated that India has improved its position by four slots and is now placed at 45th rank as per the Network Readiness Index 2025 (NRI 2025) report released on 4.2.2026. The report maps the network-based readiness landscape of 127 economies based on their performance in four pillars: Technology, People, Governance and Impact, covering a total of 53 indicators. The report has been prepared by the Portulans Institute, an independent, non-profit research and educational institute based in Washington DC. India has not only improved its ranking but has also improved its score from 53.63 out of 100 in 2024 to 54.43 out of 100 in 2025. It is noteworthy that India leads in several indicators. The report states that India secured 1st rank in Annual investment in telecommunication services, AI scientific publications, ICT services exports and E-commerce legislation, 2nd rank in FTTH/Building Internet subscriptions, Mobile broadband internet traffic within the country and International Internet bandwidth, and 3rd rank in Domestic market scale and Income Inequality.

