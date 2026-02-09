Bajaj Auto launches India's biggest electric 3-wheeler Bajaj WEGO P9018

Bajaj Auto announced the launch of Bajaj WEGO P9018, the biggest electric three-wheeler with India's biggest battery and highest range, addressing evolving customer needs across urban, semi-urban and rural markets.

The WEGO P9018 is equipped with a 17.7 kWh battery, delivering a certified range of 296 km, making it the electric three-wheeler with the longest range in India. Designed to carry more passengers and luggage over medium to longer distances, the P9018 enables improved earnings, an industry first move.

The WEGO P9018 comes with an upgraded Battery Management System (BMS) and enhanced regenerative braking, which play a critical role in maximising efficiency and extending usable range. The vehicle also features a two-speed transmission, 36% gradability, and a 5-year warranty, ensuring dependable performance across varied operating conditions.