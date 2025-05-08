Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India to increase its consumption of petroleum consumption by 0.2 million barrels per day in 2025

India to increase its consumption of petroleum consumption by 0.2 million barrels per day in 2025

Image
Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Energy Information Administration or EIA stated in a latest monthly update that India will increase its consumption of petroleum and other liquid fuels consumption by 0.2 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2025 and 0.3 million b/d in 2026, compared with an increase of 0.2 million in 2024, driven by rising demand for transportation fuels. Total annual consumption in the country is seen at 5.47 million b/d in 2024, 5.66 million b/d in 2025 and 5.94 million b/d in 2026. Indias total fuels production is estimated at 0.98 million b/d in 2025 and 1.01 million b/d in 2026.

May 08 2025

