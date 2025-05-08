India to increase its consumption of petroleum consumption by 0.2 million barrels per day in 2025

Energy Information Administration or EIA stated in a latest monthly update that India will increase its consumption of petroleum and other liquid fuels consumption by 0.2 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2025 and 0.3 million b/d in 2026, compared with an increase of 0.2 million in 2024, driven by rising demand for transportation fuels. Total annual consumption in the country is seen at 5.47 million b/d in 2024, 5.66 million b/d in 2025 and 5.94 million b/d in 2026. Indias total fuels production is estimated at 0.98 million b/d in 2025 and 1.01 million b/d in 2026.

