LTIMindtree inks $450 million deal with global agribusiness leader

LTIMindtree announced a strategic agreement with a leader in the global agribusiness sector. This is the largest deal in the history of LTIMindtree, valued at $450 million across seven years.

As a part of this deal, LTIMindtree will implement an AI-powered operating model to deliver application management, infrastructure support, and cybersecurity services. This comprehensive suite of future ready IT services, built on platforms such as SAP S/4HANA, ServiceNow, Microsoft Azure, as well as proprietary AI frameworks are aimed at enhancing the client's operational efficiency, scalability, and global growth.

