Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree inks $450 million deal with global agribusiness leader

LTIMindtree inks $450 million deal with global agribusiness leader

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
LTIMindtree announced a strategic agreement with a leader in the global agribusiness sector. This is the largest deal in the history of LTIMindtree, valued at $450 million across seven years.

As a part of this deal, LTIMindtree will implement an AI-powered operating model to deliver application management, infrastructure support, and cybersecurity services. This comprehensive suite of future ready IT services, built on platforms such as SAP S/4HANA, ServiceNow, Microsoft Azure, as well as proprietary AI frameworks are aimed at enhancing the client's operational efficiency, scalability, and global growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Bajaj Electricals approves NCD issuance of up to Rs 500 cr

Sattva Sukun Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 1300.00% in the March 2025 quarter

UPL consolidated net profit rises 2140.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Satya MicroCapital standalone net profit rises 90.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Venky's (India) standalone net profit declines 60.31% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 12 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story