Board of Bajaj Electricals approves NCD issuance of up to Rs 500 cr

Also approves increase in borrowing limits to Rs 3,000 cr

The Board of Bajaj Electricals at its meeting held on 12 May 2025 has approved a proposal to obtain an enabling approval of shareholders, at their forthcoming 86th AGM, to borrow funds from time to time (if required) by way of issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures and/or commercial papers, upto an amount not exceeding Rs. 500 crore to the eligible investors on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches, considering the prevailing money market conditions at the time of borrowing.

Further, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming 86th AGM, the Board, at its meeting, has approved a proposal to increase the borrowing limits under Section 180(1 )(c) of the Act from the existing limit of Rs.1,500 crore to Rs.3,000 crore, as well as to provide security under Section 180(1 )(a) of the Act in connection with such increased borrowings.

