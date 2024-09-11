Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India-UAE sign MoU to collaborate in critical mineral supply chain

India-UAE sign MoU to collaborate in critical mineral supply chain

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 10:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday announced significant business outcomes during the visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Mumbai.

The two nations agreed to launch work on the India-UAE Virtual Trade Corridor (VTC). The VTC will be facilitated by the MAITRI interface, a platform that will streamline trade processes between the two countries. This initiative is part of the broader India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor framework.

In addition, India and the UAE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on critical minerals exploration in third countries. The MoU involves International Resources Holding RSC and a consortium of Indian state-owned oil and mining companies: Oil India, Khanij Bidesh India, and ONGC India. The partnership aims to strengthen the global supply chain resilience for critical minerals, which are essential for various industries.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty shed slight gains to trade in red; Auto, O&G, Realty drag

Silver trading strategy today: Buying on dips suggested; Resistance at $30

Lawmakers review plan to raise retirement age in fast-greying China

Protesters storm Mexican senate, forcing pause on judicial reform debate

Evergrande founder's ex-wife wins limited access to frozen funds in UK

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story