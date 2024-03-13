Indiabulls Housing board to mull fund raising proposal

Indiabulls Housing Finance said that its board will meet on Friday, 15 March 2024 to raise fund through debt securities.

Meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, March 15, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve raising of funds through the issuance of any kind(s) of debt securities, in one or more tranches, whether domestic or international, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in regulatory filing.

Indiabulls Housing Finance is a housing finance company, regulated by the National Housing Bank (NHB). The company offers competitively priced home loans in the affordable housing segment.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company's consolidated net profit rose 4% to Rs 302.61 crore on 5.46% decline in total income to Rs 2,211.72 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 0.03% to ends at Rs 174.20 on Tuesday, 12 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News