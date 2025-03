Shaily Engineering Plastics has allotted 2,416 equity shares under ESOP on 12 March 2025. Consequent to this allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs.9,19,05,354 divided into 4,59,52,677 equity shares of Re. 2/- each to Rs.9,19,10,186 divided into 4,59,55,093 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

