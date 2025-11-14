IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 32.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.90% to Rs 1807.63 crore

Net profit of IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company declined 32.97% to Rs 15.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.90% to Rs 1807.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1675.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1807.631675.31-2.97-2.7715.3122.8415.3122.8415.3122.84

