Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services consolidated net profit rises 33.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services rose 33.25% to Rs 41.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.31% to Rs 279.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 217.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

