Gem Aromatics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.58 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.22% to Rs 89.53 crore

Net loss of Gem Aromatics reported to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 9.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.22% to Rs 89.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 112.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.89.53112.223.4113.680.5314.75-2.5212.92-2.589.74

