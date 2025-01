Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit rises 66.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.53% to Rs 1125.33 crore

Net profit of Asahi India Glass rose 66.35% to Rs 105.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 63.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.53% to Rs 1125.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1036.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1125.331036.8615.5415.75157.25130.78108.5785.19105.4063.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News