Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit rises 16.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.58% to Rs 36805.10 crore

Net profit of Maruti Suzuki India rose 16.22% to Rs 3726.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3206.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.58% to Rs 36805.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31844.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.36805.1031844.7013.7913.946155.005457.104726.004155.603726.903206.80

