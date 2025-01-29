Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit declines 14.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.14% to Rs 643.22 crore

Net profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys declined 14.14% to Rs 93.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 108.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.14% to Rs 643.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 685.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.643.22685.2719.9323.20137.16160.30123.47145.5893.32108.69

