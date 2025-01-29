Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit declines 14.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales decline 6.14% to Rs 643.22 crore

Net profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys declined 14.14% to Rs 93.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 108.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.14% to Rs 643.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 685.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales643.22685.27 -6 OPM %19.9323.20 -PBDT137.16160.30 -14 PBT123.47145.58 -15 NP93.32108.69 -14

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

