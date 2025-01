Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 335.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.21% to Rs 2579.02 crore

Net profit of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp rose 335.56% to Rs 250.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 57.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.21% to Rs 2579.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1852.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2579.021852.6418.8515.23400.31187.77300.7996.60250.7157.56

