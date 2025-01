Usha Martin consolidated net profit declines 13.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.96% to Rs 860.54 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin declined 13.89% to Rs 92.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 107.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 860.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 797.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.860.54797.0916.5819.70143.19158.44117.62139.5992.57107.50

