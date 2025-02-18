Indian Continent Investment sells 5.11 cr shares of Airtel

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Of which, Bharti Telecom acquires 1.20 cr shares of Airtel

Indian Continent Investment (ICIL), a promoter-group entity of Bharti Airtel (Airtel), has today sold ~0.84% shareholding ( 5.11 crore shares) in Airtel through a market transaction, for an aggregate amount of Rs. 8,485.11 crore. Bharti Telecom (Bharti Telecom), the promoter of Airtel, anchored the trade by acquiring ~1.20 crore shares (~24% of ICIL's sale of today), helping the overall book to be allocated only to key marquee long only names, both global and domestic.

This transaction follows Bharti Telecom's recent acquisition of an additional ~1.2% stake (~7.31 crore shares) in Airtel from ICIL in November 2024. With this, Bharti Telecom now holds ~40.47% of Airtel, reinforcing its previously stated intent of strengthening its position as the principal vehicle to hold controlling stake in Airtel, remaining focused on gradually increasing its stake while maintaining a prudent leverage profile as it does so.

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

