Stock Alert: Anant Raj, Zomato, Paytm, Allcargo Terminals, LIC

Deepak Nitrite, Manapurram Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on 18 th February 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Anant Rajs subsidiary, Anant Raj Cloud, has signed an agreement with CSC Data Services India to jointly offer and promote the rack rental business (co-location data center) and cloud services. The scope of this strategic agreement is to establish the general technical and business relationship between the parties for sovereign data centre and cloud services.

Zomato has introduced Nugget, an AI-native, no code customer platform. Nugget helps businesses scale support effortlesslyhighly customizable, low-cost, no developer team needed. No rigid workflows, just seamless automation.

Paytms subsidiary, Paytm Services partnered with SBI Mutual Fund to Launch JanNivesh Rs 250 SIP, Contributing to Viksit Bharat Vision and Enabling Everyone to Start Investing.

Allcargo Terminals container freight stations (CFS) volumes in January 2025 increased by 11% year on-year (YoY) and 4% Month on Month (MoM) to 53.8 000 tons.

Also Read

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has taken over the operations and management of UAIMS Hospital, located in Sangli, Maharashtra. This strategic partnership will also enable KIMS to exercise call option (not an obligation) to acquire majority stake in UAIMS Hospital in the coming years. The new entity will be known as KIMS-UAIMS Hospital.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) launched LICs Smart pension, available for sale from 18 February 2025.

