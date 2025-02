SMFG India Credit Company standalone net profit declines 54.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.12% to Rs 2319.65 crore

Net profit of SMFG India Credit Company declined 54.77% to Rs 76.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 168.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.12% to Rs 2319.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1884.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2319.651884.0140.6248.64152.04262.15103.02225.5376.33168.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News