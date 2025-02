ABB India standalone net profit rises 56.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.94% to Rs 3326.88 crore

Net profit of ABB India rose 56.03% to Rs 528.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 338.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 21.94% to Rs 3326.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2728.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.69% to Rs 1871.64 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 1242.05 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 12087.67 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 10366.68 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.

