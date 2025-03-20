Insolation Energy receives LoI for solar power projects of 38.3 MW

Insolation Energy has been awarded Letter of Intent (LOI) for design, Survey, Supply, Installation, Testing and commissioning including Operation and Maintenance for 25 years from COD of grid connected solar power plants through RESCO Mode, its associated line 11 KVA line to connect the plant with various 33/11 KVA sub-station and remote monitoring system (RMS) of solar power plants under PM KUSUM SCHEME - Component A under TN DSM-16/TN-02 by:

(1) Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam for 6 sites. The total SPV plants capacity shall be 9 MW and the final levelized tariff shall be Rs. 2.880 per unit.

(2) Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam for 21 sites. The total SPV Plants Capacity shall be 28 MW and the final levelized tariff shall be Rs. 3.020 per unit.

(3) Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam for 1 site. The total SPV Plant Capacity shall be 1.43 MW and the final levelized tariff shall be Rs. 2.880 per unit.

The combined SPV Solar Power plant shall be 38.43 MW from these three LOI with final levelized tariff of Rs. 2.880 per unit for 7 sites and Rs. 3.020 per unit for 21 sites.

