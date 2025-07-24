Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Coforge Ltd, Cigniti Technologies Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 July 2025.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd lost 27.97% to Rs 135.3 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd tumbled 9.03% to Rs 1682.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38778 shares in the past one month. Cigniti Technologies Ltd crashed 8.88% to Rs 1584.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18932 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2269 shares in the past one month. Persistent Systems Ltd corrected 7.79% to Rs 5168.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8661 shares in the past one month.