Volumes spurt at Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd counter

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd notched up volume of 26.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares
Olectra Greentech Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Gravita India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 July 2025.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd notched up volume of 26.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.04% to Rs.1,109.80. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.
Olectra Greentech Ltd registered volume of 73.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.76% to Rs.1,470.10. Volumes stood at 17.51 lakh shares in the last session.
JBM Auto Ltd registered volume of 20.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.96% to Rs.670.85. Volumes stood at 3.53 lakh shares in the last session.
Coforge Ltd witnessed volume of 92.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.57 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.24% to Rs.1,697.20. Volumes stood at 16.03 lakh shares in the last session.
Gravita India Ltd recorded volume of 11.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.88% to Rs.1,809.10. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app