Volumes spurt at Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd counter

Olectra Greentech Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Gravita India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 July 2025.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd notched up volume of 26.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.04% to Rs.1,109.80. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Olectra Greentech Ltd registered volume of 73.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.76% to Rs.1,470.10. Volumes stood at 17.51 lakh shares in the last session. JBM Auto Ltd registered volume of 20.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.96% to Rs.670.85. Volumes stood at 3.53 lakh shares in the last session. Coforge Ltd witnessed volume of 92.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.57 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.24% to Rs.1,697.20. Volumes stood at 16.03 lakh shares in the last session.