Trent drops after brokerage downgrade

Trent shares declined 3.54% to Rs 5,174 after a foreign brokerage downgraded the stock to "neutral" from its previous "buy" rating, while also lowering the target price from Rs 6,970 to Rs 5,500 per share.

The downgrade came alongside a reduction in the brokers FY26 estimates for sales and earnings per share (EPS) by 5%-9% and 8%-13%, respectively, citing a greater-than-expected impact from cannibalisation. Cannibalisation occurs when the sales of an existing product are negatively affected by the launch of a similar offering within the same company.

The brokerage had initially projected that Trent's value fashion brand, Zudio, would capture a 5% share of Indias overall apparel market by FY35. However, Zudios market share stood at only 1.5% at the end of the previous financial year. Although Zudio continues to grow at a faster rate than the broader apparel market, the broker now expects the pace of market share expansion to be slower than earlier anticipated. Zudios sales growth for FY25 had been estimated at 60%.

According to the note, Trent shares are likely to remain range-bound near current levels unless there is a clear sign of a turning point. The company is scheduled to announce its Q1 FY26 results on August 6, 2025. Trent is part of the Tata Group and operates a portfolio of retail concepts. The primary customer propositions of Trent include Westside, one of India's leading chains of fashion retail stores, Zudio, a one stop destination for great fashion at great value and Star, which operates in the competitive food, grocery and daily needs segment. On a consolidated basis, Trent's net profit declined 54.82% to Rs 318.15 crore while net sales rose 27.88% to Rs 4216.94 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.