Indian Hotel sets new growth benchmark under its 'Accelerate 2030' strategy

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has set a new growth benchmark with 85 signings and 40 openings in 2024, taking its portfolio to 360 hotels with an industry leading pipeline of 123 hotels.

Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, IHCL said, This record growth performance is attributed to the continued expansion of the brandscape. IHCL launched the reimagined Gateway, a full-service hotel offering in the upscale segment, acquired majority shareholding in Tree of Life brand holding company, adding a boutique leisure offering and entered into a brand license agreement for The Claridges, commencing with management of brand's landmark hotel in New Delhi, extending IHCL's luxury portfolio. In line with IHCL's strategy Accelerate 2030, the growth continues to be focused on capital light, accounting for 75% of the year's signings.

She added, The iconic Taj brand remains at the forefront of this growth with 19 signings in 2024. This is reflective of the growing affluence and demand for luxury experiences with signings spanning metros, pilgrimage locations, leisure destinations, state capitals in India as well as in key international markets. Taj with a portfolio of 125 hotels, renowned for its legacy of world class hospitality not only remains the driving force in IHCL's brandscape but is also among the top luxury brands in the world for its scale and brand strength.

IHCL is well poised to achieve its goal of a 700 hotel portfolio under its strategy - Accelerate 2030.

