Open-ended equity mutual fund inflows saw an uptick of 14.5% on a monthly basis to Rs 41,155.91 crore in December, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) showed today. Inflows into open-ended equity funds stayed in the positive zone for the 46th month in a row. However, debt saw net outflows of Rs 1,27,152.63 crore.

