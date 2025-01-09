ITI Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dhani Services Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Jai Corp Ltd and Equinox India Developments Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 January 2025.

ITI Ltd crashed 9.89% to Rs 432.05 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd tumbled 6.49% to Rs 95.64. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oil India Ltd lost 6.32% to Rs 460.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jai Corp Ltd plummeted 6.12% to Rs 191. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Equinox India Developments Ltd fell 6.03% to Rs 134.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

