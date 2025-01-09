Tata Motors global wholesales rise to 3,41,791 units in Q3

The car major's global wholesales in Q3 FY25, including Jaguar Land Rover were at 3,41,791 units, higher by 1%, as compared to Q3 FY24.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the third quarter of FY25 stood at 97,535 units, lower by 1% over the same period a year ago.

Global wholesales of passenger vehicles in the December 2024 quarter stood at 1,39,829 units, up 1% on a YoY basis.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 104,427 vehicles, higher by 3% YoY, due to an improvement following supply disruptions in the second quarter of FY25. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 5,604 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 98,823 vehicles.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks and buses.

The company reported a 9.97% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,450 crore on a 3.74% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 104,444 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The counter declined 1.92% to Rs 779.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News