Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 28.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 354.37 crore

Net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 28.61% to Rs 13.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 354.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 318.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.354.37318.829.829.9920.9617.2117.6213.7913.2610.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News