Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 28.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 354.37 crore

Net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 28.61% to Rs 13.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 354.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 318.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales354.37318.82 11 OPM %9.829.99 -PBDT20.9617.21 22 PBT17.6213.79 28 NP13.2610.31 29

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

