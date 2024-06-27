Indian Oil Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 163.22, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 80.06% in last one year as compared to a 26.38% rally in NIFTY and a 67.22% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 163.22, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 23977.8. The Sensex is at 79080.79, up 0.52%.Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has lost around 2.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40822.6, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 146.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 264.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 163.25, down 0.52% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 5.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

