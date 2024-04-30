Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 0.57%, up for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 177.75, up 0.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 116.37% in last one year as compared to a 25.32% jump in NIFTY and a 69.49% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 177.75, up 0.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 22742.05. The Sensex is at 74967.09, up 0.4%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has gained around 5.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40352.1, up 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 224.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 220.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 178.55, up 0.37% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 116.37% in last one year as compared to a 25.32% jump in NIFTY and a 69.49% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 5.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

